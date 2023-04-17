The play Smashed, an international theatre production developed and presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, has been touring secondary schools across the area and is stopping off at Falkirk High School, in Westburn Avenue, on Thursday, April 20.

Combining drama with interactive workshops, the initiative aims to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks

of underage drinking.

A tense moment from the Smashed production

Each Smashed session combines a 25-minute dramatic performance with a 35-minute interactive workshop which allows students to reflect on vital underage drinking

themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs), an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol harm among young people.

Now in its 17th year, Smashed has been delivering educational performances to students in over 20 countries around the world.

Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Scotland to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme. These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

Diageo has long committed to promoting moderation and tackling alcohol harm across the UK and has supported Smashed since it began in 2005.

Nuno Teles, Diageo GB managing director, said: “Smashed aims to empower young people by equipping them with the knowledge, awareness, and confidence to

understand the dangers of underage drinking.

"Creating a positive impact in the communities in which we operate is critical to our business and the Smashed programme has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results in secondary schools. We are so delighted to welcome the tour to Scotland so we can empower the next generation to drink responsibly.”

In addition to the interactive workshop, Smashed provides support for schools in delivering vital Personal, Social and Health Education (PSHE) and online support

