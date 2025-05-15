Under threat Grangemouth dementia service will keep operating ... for now

A vital local dementia service which had been scheduled to cease operating this week has been allowed to continue – for another few months at least.

The Town Break dementia support initiative, which had been operating in Grangemouth’s Talbot House, had been scheduled to come to an end on Wednesday, May 14 after funding was cut.

Thankfully, however, due to fund raising – through a Just Giving page – and the generosity of Talbot House waiving their hall rental fee, the group will now be able to keeping running for the next three months.

Last week a disappointed loved one, who has a parent who relies on the service, said: “The closure of this service will negatively impact so many people living with dementia that rely on this service to help with their cognitive simulation and social interactions.

The Town Break dementia support service group gather in Talbot House for what was to be their last session - however, the service will be able to continue operating for at least the next three months (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"This service helped to provide support to keep them living in their communities for as long as possible. It also provides respite to their carers and family members, who are also greatly supported by the Town Break team.”

“I have seen first hand just how important these services are and I am at a loss knowing that this essential service will end soon. A similar situation occurred with the Town Break services in Stirling last year, after Stirling Council withdrew funding.

"However, Stirling Council overturned that decision after it was challenged by local councillors in that area for their constituents.”

Before informing service users of the reprieve at Talbot House this week, Town Break had earlier sent out a letter telling them why the service was coming to an end.

It stated: “Unfortunately, this decision has come about due to the withdrawal of funding by the local authority, which has left us unable to continue delivering this service.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Following extensive public consultation and a collaborative approach with community organisations, our Integration Joint Board agreed an investment of £3.2 million in third sector support for this financial year.

"While this involves some changes to the way support is delivered, we will continue to work with partners to ensure the right support is available in the right place for people in Falkirk."

