The new GP surgery, which will be known as Kinneil Medical Practice, will launch in October, operating out of the two existing premises.

Registered patients have begun to receive letters informing of the upcoming merger – with no action required to merge records or move their registration over.

Forth View practice manager Helen Hannah said: “This is a positive step for patients in Bo’ness, as we bring together our expertise and resources to better meet the

The two GP practices are set to merge into one

needs of the local population. While forming the new team we are also expanding our capacity by creating additional jobs, with recruitment already underway for a

range of multi-disciplinary roles.”

The practice team are working with NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure a smooth and successful transition period, with minimal

disruption to care delivery or patients.

Alison McKenzie, Kinglass practice manager, said: “While there will be lots of work to take forward behind the scenes, we want to reassure patients that they will still be

able to access services, care, and their usual GP team in the same ways.

“We hope the new Kinneil Practice will better reflect the community, starting with our new name which nods to the local history. This is an exciting opportunity to form a

bigger and better team that can provide the care our patients need within the community.”