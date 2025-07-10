Trust hold meeting to inform Falkirk professionals about dangers of gambling
According to the trust, gambling can impact so many aspects of a person’s life – finances, relationships, mental health, physical health, housing, career, educational attainment and even lead them to commit crimes.
An RCA Trust spokesperson said: “It is estimated gambling cost Falkirk – as a local authority – £2.7 million a year. To highlight this and how people can help, we are holding an event in partnership with FastForward and Cyrenians.
"The aim of this event is to engage with professionals within these local authorities who would like to learn more about gambling-harms and how to support people in the community who engage with gambling.”
The meeting takes place from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, September 3 at Falkirk Trinity Church
Visit the website for more information.
