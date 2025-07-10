Trust hold meeting to inform Falkirk professionals about dangers of gambling

By James Trimble
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
The RCA Trust is teaming up with charities Fast Forward and Cyrenians for an informative event designed to highlight the ways in which the area’s professional people can help support those with gambling issues.

According to the trust, gambling can impact so many aspects of a person’s life – finances, relationships, mental health, physical health, housing, career, educational attainment and even lead them to commit crimes.

An RCA Trust spokesperson said: “It is estimated gambling cost Falkirk – as a local authority – £2.7 million a year. To highlight this and how people can help, we are holding an event in partnership with FastForward and Cyrenians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The aim of this event is to engage with professionals within these local authorities who would like to learn more about gambling-harms and how to support people in the community who engage with gambling.”

The meeting will take place at Falkirk Trinity Church (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)placeholder image
The meeting will take place at Falkirk Trinity Church (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

The meeting takes place from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, September 3 at Falkirk Trinity Church

Visit the website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Falkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice