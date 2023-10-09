News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Three vital Falkirk teams have been nominated for national social services awards

Falkirk based teams covering disability, mental health and justice services are all in the running for Scottish Social Services Awards this year.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s Learning Disability Team have been nominated for excellence within their field. while a combined entry from the Partnership’s Joint Dementia Initiative and Caledonia Service has been shortlisted within the Mental Health Service category and Falkirk Council’s Women’s Justice Service is a finalist within the Excellence in Justice Services category.

Patricia Cassidy, chief officer at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Our local teams nominated to this year’s Scottish Social Services Awards should be

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

very proud of their with our communities to redesign services. Their dedication and innovative approaches have earned them the national recognition they deserve on

Most Popular
Patricia Cassidy, chief officer at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, praised the work of the three teams (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Patricia Cassidy, chief officer at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, praised the work of the three teams (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Patricia Cassidy, chief officer at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, praised the work of the three teams (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

this competitive shortlist.

“It is great to be sending such a strong Falkirk presence to the award ceremony next month, we will be wishing them all the best of luck.”

Sara Lacey, Chief Social Work Officer, Falkirk Council, added: “These nominations reflect the continued efforts of our social work colleagues to tailor their support to the

needs of the people they serve.

"Our services have proven themselves to be agile, open to new ideas, and willing to help break down barriers to help people. Their efforts and ethic should be

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

commended, as their work helps to enrich people’s lives and support stronger and healthier communities in Falkirk.”

Finalists are now looking forward to the awards ceremony in Glasgow on the evening of November 23, where winners will be announced.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council