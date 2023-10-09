Three vital Falkirk teams have been nominated for national social services awards
Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s Learning Disability Team have been nominated for excellence within their field. while a combined entry from the Partnership’s Joint Dementia Initiative and Caledonia Service has been shortlisted within the Mental Health Service category and Falkirk Council’s Women’s Justice Service is a finalist within the Excellence in Justice Services category.
Patricia Cassidy, chief officer at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Our local teams nominated to this year’s Scottish Social Services Awards should be
very proud of their with our communities to redesign services. Their dedication and innovative approaches have earned them the national recognition they deserve on
this competitive shortlist.
“It is great to be sending such a strong Falkirk presence to the award ceremony next month, we will be wishing them all the best of luck.”
Sara Lacey, Chief Social Work Officer, Falkirk Council, added: “These nominations reflect the continued efforts of our social work colleagues to tailor their support to the
needs of the people they serve.
"Our services have proven themselves to be agile, open to new ideas, and willing to help break down barriers to help people. Their efforts and ethic should be
commended, as their work helps to enrich people’s lives and support stronger and healthier communities in Falkirk.”
Finalists are now looking forward to the awards ceremony in Glasgow on the evening of November 23, where winners will be announced.