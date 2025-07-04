These are the Falkirk area pharmacists who can offer free treatment and advice

Pharmacists across the district are now able to offer free treatment, including antibiotics if needed, as well as expert advice for a range of conditions.

This means patients no longer need to visit a GP practice for an appointment or prescription.

Ten pharmacies in the Falkirk area are amongst 32 in Forth Valley providing the Pharmacy First Plus service.

Each has an experienced independent prescribers who is able to provide advice and treatment for a wider range of common but more complex clinical conditions than the traditional Pharmacy First service available in all local pharmacies.

This includes chest infections, ear infections, sore throats and tonsillitis, sinusitis and many other health conditions that would often require an appointment at a GP practice and an examination by a GP or Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

Jonathan Burton, an independent prescribing pharmacist in Forth Valley, said: “Pharmacy First Plus makes it easier for people to get advice and treatment for many common health conditions without needing to visit their GP first. The pharmacists offering this service are trained prescribers with the expertise to treat many health conditions directly in the pharmacy and provide medication like antibiotics, if required.

“They will also always let you know if seeing another health professional, such as your GP, dentist or optometrist, is more appropriate for your condition. I personally really enjoy seeing patients in the pharmacy and being able to help them with a much wider range of conditions. The feedback we get from patients is overwhelmingly positive as we are an accessible and friendly service.”

People are warned not all local pharmacies provide the Pharmacy First Plus service so it’s therefore a good idea to call ahead to check whether a prescribing pharmacist is available before visiting the pharmacy.

It’s also important to remember that antibiotics aren’t appropriate for all infections, but prescribing pharmacists are trained to assess your condition and advise on the most appropriate treatment options to help you to feel better.

Although pharmacists can offer treatment to help relieve the symptoms of dental pain they are not able to fully treat dental infections. Anyone with a suspected dental infection, such as an abscess, should therefore contact their own dentist first in order to have this properly assessed or, if their symptoms worsen, they can call NHS 24 on 111 for advice.

Pharmacy First Plus supports wider national health aims to treat people closer to home and ease pressure on GP practices and A&E departments by offering expert care in the community.

To find your nearest participating Pharmacy First Plus location, visit the local services finder or the Pharmacy Services page. It is important to check with the pharmacy first as the availability may vary depending on whether an Independentprescribing pharmacist is on duty.

Pharmacies in the Falkirk area providing the Pharmacy First Plus are:

Boots Pharmacy, Falkirk - 01324 620535

Boots Pharmacy, Bo'ness - 01506 822106

Brightons Pharmacy - 01324 712526

Callendar Pharmacy, High St, Falkirk - 01324 228433

Denny Pharmacy - 01324 357760

Falkirk Pharmacy - 01324 635859

Howard Pharmacy, Grangemouth - 01324 482008

Lindsay & Gilmour, Grangemouth - 01324 482079

Meadowbank Health Centre Pharmacy, Polmont - 01324 717865

Ren Pharmacy, Stenhousemuir - 01324 554135

Right Medicine Pharmacy, Slamannan - 01324 851265

Stenhousemuir Pharmacy - 01324 553323

Shieldhill Pharmacy - 01324 624754