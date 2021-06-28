The 15 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between June 19 and 25
New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 4:46 pm
The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between June 19 and 25.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
Page 1 of 4