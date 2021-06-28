Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.

The 15 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between June 19 and 25

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 28th June 2021, 4:46 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between June 19 and 25.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Stenhousemuir East

The area has had 10 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Falkirk - Lochgreen and Lionthorn

The area has had 10 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Bonnybridge

The area has had 10 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Bo'ness - Douglas

The area has had 12 new cases in the last seven days.

