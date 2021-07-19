Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.
The 15 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between July 10 and 16

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:29 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between July 10 and 16.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Head of Muir and Dennyloanhead

The area has had 11 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Fankerton, Stoneywood and Denny Town

The area has had 11 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Falkirk - Middlefield

The area has had 11 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Falkirk - Merchiston and New Carron Village

The area has had 11 new cases in the last seven days.

