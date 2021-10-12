The 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between October 2 and 8

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between October 2 and 8.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Falkirk - Bantaskin
The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Hallglen and Glen village
The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Reddingmuirhead and Overton
The area has had 20 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Denny - Nethermains
The area has had 20 new cases in the last seven days.
