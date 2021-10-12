Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.

The 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between October 2 and 8

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:20 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between October 2 and 8.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Falkirk - Bantaskin

The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Hallglen and Glen village

The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Reddingmuirhead and Overton

The area has had 20 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Denny - Nethermains

The area has had 20 new cases in the last seven days.

