Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.

The 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between July 17 and 23

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:10 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between July 17 and 23.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Bankcock, Haggs, and Longcroft

The area has had 9 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Carse and Grangemouth Old Town

The area has had 9 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Grangemouth - Bowhouse

The area has had 10 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Grangemouth - Kersiebank

The area has had 11 new cases in the last seven days.

