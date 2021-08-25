The 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 15 and 21

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between August 15 and 21.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Sheildhill
The area has had 15 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Falkirk - Grahamston
The area has had 15 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Bankcock, Haggs, and Longcroft
The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Hallglen and Glen Village
The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.
