Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.

The 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 15 and 21

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 12:40 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between August 15 and 21.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Sheildhill

The area has had 15 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Falkirk - Grahamston

The area has had 15 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Bankcock, Haggs, and Longcroft

The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Hallglen and Glen Village

The area has had 16 new cases in the last seven days.

