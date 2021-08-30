The 12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 20 and 26

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between August 20 and 26.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Reddingmuirhead and Overton
The area has had 24 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Maddiston and Rumford
The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Stenhousemuir West
The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Denny - Nethermains
The area has had 27 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google