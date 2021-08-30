Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.

The 12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 20 and 26

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 30th August 2021, 3:29 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between August 20 and 26.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Reddingmuirhead and Overton

The area has had 24 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Maddiston and Rumford

The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Stenhousemuir West

The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Denny - Nethermains

The area has had 27 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3