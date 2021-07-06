Ten years of Forth Valley Royal Hospital: Tell us your experiences
HM the Queen officially opened Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 6, 2011 and it has rarely been out of the pages of the Falkirk Herald since then.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:46 am
Whether it’s waiting times, car parking issues or tales from the court about staff being attacked, FVRH has been the subject of more than a few news stories over the last ten years and in the last year there has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
What has your experience – positive or negative – been with FVRH during its first decade?