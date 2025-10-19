Those who are eligible for the Covid vaccine are being urged to come forward 💉

Those who are eligible for the Covid vaccine are being urged to come forward.

The criteria for who can get the Covid jab have changed this autumn.

Cases of Covid are circulating at “medium levels”, according to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), with two new strains thought to be behind the surge.

Those who are eligible for the Covid vaccine are being urged to come forward, but there has been some confusion about eligibility after the criteria changed following recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

By the end of the week ending October 12, 29.3% of all people aged 75 years and over, and 14.1% of all people aged under 75 years with a weakened immune system have come forward for their autumn dose.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “It’s really encouraging to see people already taking up the flu vaccine offer, especially as we’re starting to see cases increasing in our surveillance data.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen flu and COVID-19 cases starting to increase. The latest data also shows a rise in people being hospitalised with COVID-19, so it’s more important than ever that vulnerable groups are protected.

“As we head into the winter months, when we are likely to see cases continue to rise, it’s vital that eligible individuals take up the offer now to ensure they are protected. We know that vaccination is the best defence against respiratory illnesses such as flu and COVID-19, and this is a simple step you can take to help look after yourself and your family this winter”.

However, there has been some confusion about who can now access the Covid vaccine, with those who were previously eligible now no longer able to get the jab on the NHS.

The criteria for who can get the Covid vaccine has changed. | Pexels, Alex Koch

Who can get the Covid vaccine?

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the criteria for who is eligible for Covid vaccinations changed.

To be eligible for the Covid vaccine, you must be an adult aged 75 and over, an older adult care home resident, or an immunosuppressed person. This is different from the autumn 2024 vaccine programme, which also included adults aged 65 to 74 and all those aged six months and over in a clinical risk group.

To qualify as immunosuppressed, eligibility is outlined in Chapter 14a of the Green Book .

Some of the groups eligible include:

Organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant patients

Those being treated with systemic steroids for more than a month

Those living with HIV

Those receiving immunosuppressive or immunomodulating biological therapy, including children who are about to receive therapy

Those undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy

Those requiring long-term treatment for immunosuppression

Those with a history of haematological malignancy including chronic leukaemia, lymphomas, and leukaemia

Those with genetic disorders affecting the immune system

This means that people under the age of 75 who do not meet the immunosuppressed criteria are no longer eligible for the Covid vaccine.

How much is a private Covid vaccine?

If you do not meet the criteria for a free Covid vaccine on the NHS but still want to stay protected, you can access the Covid jab privately at local pharmacies.

Claire Nevinson, Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots said: “Some people who may be considered at increased risk of complications if they were to contract COVID-19 may be eligible for a free vaccination at their GP surgery.

“For those who want to stay protected but are not eligible for a free vaccination, may want to consider accessing a private service like the Boots COVID-19 Vaccination Service.”

You can find out more about who is eligible for the Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.