Tackling low morale among nurses at Forth Valley Royal Hospital leads to better quality patient care

Work to tackle high absence levels and high staff turnover has improved staff morale and the quality of patient care. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tackling high absence rates and staff turnover among a team of nurses at Forth Valley Royal Hospital have led to higher staff morale and better quality care.

NHS Forth Valley board members heard on Tuesday that the high staff turnover and absence rates in the nursing team in the Acute Assessment Ward Unit were also affecting patient care and staff wellbeing.

When Dr Pamela Scott joined the ‘front door’ team – Acute Assessment Unit, the Clinical Assessment Unit and the Urgent Care Centre – she noticed that 18 staff members had left in a short period of time, sickness absence was over 15 cent, and there was a high reliance on agency staff.

Speaking in a video that was shown to the board, Dr Scott said: “There was very low morale and high burnout – I needed to understand what was happening within that clinical picture.

“There was very high reliance on agency staff, so I was questioning not only the adequacy of the staffing but also the quality of the care.”

Dr Scott worked with other managers and human resources to build a picture of what was going on – and what they would be able to do to help.

She began with a confidential questionnaire which revealed the “high mental demands, physical demands and emotional demands” nurses were facing.

“It was nothing we didn’t know already. But what was really important was the resources that were available to support them.”

Dr Scott worked with the senior nursing team, the clinical nurse educator and HR and unions and exit interviews also showed why people were leaving.

Just as importantly, ‘stay conversations’ were conducted too, speaking to the nurses who were still there, to find out what could be done to keep them.

One of the first things Dr Scott noticed was that there was no dedicated staff space.

“The person centred team worked with us and we have the most amazing staff room now that’s got comfy chairs, pictures on the walls, a microwave.

“Before, they couldn’t leave the ward and that was detrimental to their psychological well-being because you need some time away.”

They also implemented a “really robust educational programme”, which is helping newly qualified nurses in particular to feel “really supported”.

A recent debrief that gave nurses the chance to say how they were feeling left Dr Scott feeling “quite emotional”, as the response was so “overwhelmingly positive”.

Since the changes began they have had seven leavers, including four who went to Australia.

“We can’t really compete with that!” said Dr Scott.

There is also improved training for the healthcare support workers, in particular making sure they time and support to complete training.

Having a stable team has allowed Dr Scott to “take a step back and look at our governance structure”.

There are now no vacancies at all in the team and the use of agency staff has been drastically reduced for nursing staff and healthcare workers.

“I’ve got experienced nurses emailing to see if they can get a job within the unit which is a complete turnaround.

“I just feel so proud to lead the team with the quality of care that patients are telling us they are receiving.”

FVRH remains very busy and waiting times can be long but Dr Scott says patients are telling the feedback from patients is overwhelmingly positive.

“The person-centred team emails us all the time with patient feedback,” said Dr Scott.

“It’s a phenomenal turnaround and a great team to lead.”

NHS Forth Valley’s board believe this story of the changes that one team has made speaks to a wider story about the local health service and is just one example of how the culture at FVRH has changed for the better since 2022, when it was put into escalation by the Scottish Government.

Dr Scott said the support from the Senior Leadership team had been crucial to the project’s success.

Professor Frances Dodds, who retires as Director of Nursing in July, said the story showed evidence of “a shift in the culture”.

They have already moved from Level 4 to Level 3, but the hope now is that they can show there has been a sea change in the organisation’s culture.

There are still many challenges facing the health service and the area’s only hospital.

The reports considered by the show that the Emergency Department remains very busy and waiting times long, while staff absences remain high at 7.1 per cent.

But the collaboration between senior staff and those on the ground across several departments has given them confidence that similar projects can be equally successful.

The health board chair, Neena Mahal, said she had been “blown away by the video and the story, saying that it “absolutely acknowledges the change in leadership, culture, governance and also quality and safety.”