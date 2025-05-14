'Support more people get help they need' urges Falkirk mental health charity

A leading mental health charity is raising cash to be able to provided more support for the many people in need of its services.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FDAMH has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise vital funds to create more therapy rooms and reach more people with mental health issues.

Founded in 1981, the charity supports 3000 people annually from across Falkirk district. However in 18 years it has gone from having ten staff and supporting 516 people to 36 staff and support for over 3000 people, therefore desperately needs more space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As demand for services at an all-time high, waiting lists growing and access to timely care becoming increasingly difficult, the team at FDAMH say it is responding to this “urgent need” with plans to expand its facilities to offer more safe, confidential spaces for therapy.

FDAMH are urging people to support their crowdfunding campaign. Pic: Contributed

The charity has launched its Building Hope for Falkirk’s Mental Health campaign and aim to raise £5000 towards the £70,000 required to build and furnish three additional therapy rooms at its premises in the town’s Victoria Road.

This will ensure that more local people experiencing challenges with their mental wellbeing can get the help they need, when they need it.

Ian Dickson, CEO of FDAMH, said: “This project is a very significant step forward for people living in Falkirk, enabling our team to support many more people each day. By donating, even a small amount, you’re helping to open the door for someone in your community to get the help that they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised will go directly toward: three new therapy rooms; a new welcome area; a new training room for group sessions and workshops; a dedicated quiet room; trauma informed décor throughout; and open plan office space for the FDAMH team.

FDAMH wants to expand its premises in Victoria Road, Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

Anyone who wants to donate can do so through the campaign page here

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.