Summer solstice danceSing event at The Kelpies raises cash for cancer charity

A mass summer solstice sing-along and dance-athon saw hundreds of people gather at The Kelpies to fundraise for a worthy cause.

The third annual danceSing event took place last Friday as participants of all ages got involved to help generate £350 for the Maggie’s Forth Valley cancer support service.

From grandparents to grandchildren, all who took part were quick to get into the spirit of the event on what was the longest day of the year.

Organisers of danceSing led the way in encouraging those in attendance to shake off any concerns or self-doubts by joining in with the feel-good fun on offer.

The team, which runs weekly danceSing classes in Denny, was delighted to return to The Kelpies for what members now regard as a yearly “highlight” to raise funds for charity.

A choir which places a focus on both physical and mental fitness, danceSing was set up by founder and director Natalie Garry.

Natalie was among last week’s all-singing and all-dancing troupe, comprised of members from right across Scotland.

As she praised everyone who headed along for showing support, Natalie said: “It was a brilliant event.

“Everyone was singing and dancing and it was one of the nicest nights of the year with great people celebrating the summer solstice.

“It’s now a bit of a highlight in the calendar and a pinnacle of the end of term.

“People came from all over — Glasgow, Edinburgh, Hamilton, Dunblane, Bridge of Allan.”

Weekly danceSing sessions take place throughout the country.

Locally, these are held at Denny High School each Wednesday (7.30-9pm).

In the words of the class leaders, the benefits include losing weight, improving balance, and feeling less isolated and anxious.

Natalie added: “We had quite a few people signing up which is great.

“It’s about creating harmony and wellbeing in people’s lives.

“Our events are so good for wellbeing and keep people fit and healthy, and equally, mentally fit and healthy.

“I think we’ve really created a community — it’s open to anyone.

“I’d like to thank everybody who turned up and came and supported us, especially the local community for welcoming us.”

Visit www.dance-sing.uk for more information.