Study claims Scotland's outdoor smoking ban would hit Falkirk hard
North Lanarkshire has the highest percentage of smokers in Scotland at 20.8 percent of its adult population identified as smokers, with West Lothian and Glasgow close behind at 19.5 per cent and 19.1 per cent respectively.
With a percentage of 15.8, Falkirk is in the top ten areas in Scotland with the highest prevalence of smokers.
The data, analysed by online nicotine company snus.online, aims to show which areas of the country will need the most support if a ban is put in place.
Miikka Saloseutu, spokesperson for snus.online, said: “Certain areas would be disproportionately affected by any potential outdoor smoking ban, based on how prevalent tobacco consumption is.
"The study shows the areas which need more targeted support and alternative solutions if restrictions were to be implemented.”
