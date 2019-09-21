Strathcarron trekkers set out for Kilimanjaro

A nineteen-strong group of Strathcarron Hospice volunteers set off to climb Mount Kilimanjaro today, and are obviously hoping for maximum support.

The famous mountain is a popular but tough challenge for people looking to “go the extra distance” for a favourite cause - and promises an unforgettable experience.

As ever the aim of this Strathcarron intitiative is to raise vital funds for one of the area’s most cherished causes.

The Hospice says donations can be sent by texting KILI to 70085 (to send £5), or KILI and the donation amount to the same number for any sum (eg KILI £10).

