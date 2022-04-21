Strathcarron Hospice shortlisted in Student Nursing Times Awards

The local hospice in Fankerton represents Scotland as the only Scottish organisation in the running for the Student Placement of the Year category at the awards.

Nominated by the University of Stirling, the hospice provides specialist training and undergraduate placement opportunities.

Every student works alongside the multi-disciplinary teams to deliver special palliative and end of life care for the people living in Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

Susan Bateman, charge nurse, with students on placement.

Marjory Mackay, director of nursing at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “Palliative care is a very special part of our healthcare service and while end of life care is an important component, palliative care is not restricted to time of death.

"The earlier palliative care is introduced in the trajectory of a person’s progressive, life-limiting illness, the better the quality of life outcomes.

"The first question we ask patients and their family is ‘what’s most important to you’ – enabling people not only to die well but to live well and make every moment count.

“As a charity, we help the local people that support us.

"To be nominated by University of Stirling as an exceptional student placement and to be recognised by The Student Nursing Times is wonderful.”

Debbie Waddell, lecturer in nursing at the university, said: “We strive to work in partnership with our students and clinical partners and Susan Bateman, charge nurse, and her team at Strathcarron Hospice have been instrumental in developing these partnerships.

"From a student placement perspective, those students who have been placed in the hospice have described it as ‘hands down the best placement they have had’ and describe the staff as ‘amazing’.

"Strathcarron Hospice provides an atmosphere of kindness, but demonstrates an area that is steeped in professionalism, empathy and a drive to provide the gift of dignified death.”