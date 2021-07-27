Strathcarron Hospice wants to build an extension that will give patients and staff better facilities and much-needed space – something that has become crucial because of restrictions imposed to tackle Covid.

Plans submitted to Falkirk Council show designs for a new building, linked by a footbridge to the original hospice in Fankerton, near Denny.

The new area will include a large meeting room, a laundry room, offices and other staff facilities.

Irene McKie, chief executive, Strathcarron Hospice (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The hospice’s chief executive says it will make a huge difference to staff and patients alike, creating more space for patients and their families.

Irene McKie said: “This year marks the 40th anniversary of Strathcarron first opening its doors as an independent hospice.

“We have expanded the number of staff and services over the years and the building is now too small for our needs. Covid has really emphasised this.

“Our plans will allow patients and staff across departments to benefit from a more comfortable space for safe and social distancing, as well as access to up-to-date facilities. “

The application, in pre-planning stage, proposes that the new building will be accessed via a foot bridge over part of the lower ground car park.

Ms McKie added: “This spacious, new and improved extension will be a much needed upgrade to the staff changing area.

“Relocating our laundry room will also mean we can expand our patient kitchen, as well as free up space for more advantageous use, for example, creating more rooms to accommodate family guests overnight.

“We are ambitious to always do more.“

“The proposed plans will provide us with the new facilities and space we really need to enable us to continue to deliver better service and care for our patients”.

The new building has been designed to be fully accessible with wide corridors with room for manoeuvring wheelchairs.

It will mean the loss of a few car parking spaces, but the hospice says that the trend for more people working from home is expected to continue.

