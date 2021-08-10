Strathcarron Hospice appeals for Virtual 10k Race participants to help facility continue its services

Having celebrated its 40th anniversary in April, the Fankerton service is aiming to carry on supporting the terminally ill for another 40 years and beyond.

Staff hope the 10k event on Sunday, October 3 – held virtually for the second year on the trot due to Covid safety concerns – will bring in much-needed funds.

Still managing to look after 1400 patients annually despite the impact of the pandemic, Strathcarron now requires £14,315 a day to keep its services running.

Strathcarron Hospice staff celebrated the service's 40th anniversary in April and hope their Virtual 10k Race in October will land the facility much-needed funds. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Earlier this year, we told how the facility faced a £1.5 million deficit and had been forced to spend £120,000 on computer technology between March 2020 and April 2021 to continue functioning.

A spokesperson said: “In our special 40th anniversary year and following the huge success of last year’s Virtual 10k Race, we are excited to bring back our Virtual 10k Race for 2021.

“Will you join the challenge? Sign up, plot your own 10k route in your local area and run it any time between 6am and 6pm on Sunday, October 3 to support your hospice.

“Link your fundraising page with Strava to see your time on our official leaderboard and receive a free finisher’s medal and certificate.”

Those aged 16 or under are invited to compete for the Paul Canavan Memorial Cup, awarded to the faster runner, and the School's Shield which is given to the quickest school-age participant.

The Paul Canavan Memorial Cup was gifted to Strathcarron by former Falkirk West MP and MSP Dennis Canavan, whose son Paul sadly died at the hospice in 1989, aged juts 16 years old.

The spokesperson added: “We need your support now more than ever.

“Sign up today and do something amazing on October 3 for your local hospice.

“With your help, we can continue to care for all those who need us now and in the future. We’ve been caring for 40 years, please help us to care for 40 more.”

Entry fee per person, which includes a finisher’s certificate and medal, costs £10. Click here to register.

