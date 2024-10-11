Stirling resident heads to 10 Downing Street to call on the Government to take arthritis seriously

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An open letter which has amassed more than 85,000 signatures calling for the Prime Minister to take arthritis seriously, is being delivered to 10 Downing Street with the help of Stirling resident Ken Brown.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After backing the campaign and sharing his story, Ken, 65, who has osteoarthritis, was invited to join Chief Executive of Versus Arthritis, Deborah Alsina, and other people living with arthritis to hand in the letter on Thursday October 10, two days ahead of World Arthritis Day.

The letter outlines five priorities for the government to commit to; including to make arthritis a health priority and tackle waiting times for essential planned care – like knee and hip replacements – so that people with arthritis can live life on their own terms again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It calls for more investment into musculoskeletal research to help drive life-changing breakthroughs. It also focusses on support, for people with arthritis to stay in or return to work, and giving the right tools to ensure children and young people with arthritis can thrive at school, at home, and in the community.

Ken in his garden

Ken is one of 10 million people in the UK with osteoarthritis, a condition that occurs when the body can no longer maintain the joint to keep it healthy and pain-free. Ken is an NHS nurse, but he was forced to take early retirement when adjustments that were promised to help accommodate his condition at work, such as ergonomic equipment, were not followed through.

Stories like Ken’s are not uncommon, says the charity, and highlight that any government plans to reduce economic inactivity, must prioritise supporting more people with arthritis to find and remain in work.

Ken shared why campaigning with Versus Arthritis is so important:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why is it important for me to have signed the Open Letter? To show support for a cause that is often overlooked and neglected. All members of society, including those with disabilities, are valuable contributors and deserve to have their voices heard.

“Along with others who endure painful and debilitating conditions, I deserve to be heard. Campaigning provides a sense of value as we strive to manage chronic pain. Without the support of organisations like Versus Arthritis, our effective communication would falter, leaving our voices and struggles largely unnoticed.

“Chronic pain is a common struggle for many, accompanied by a myriad of challenges. Beyond charitable organisations, there seems to be a lack of substantial support.

“A significant workforce exists that, if given proper support and attention in the workplace, has the potential to contribute far more than the government recognises. We deserve to be heard in today's society of equal opportunities and diversity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 10 million people in the UK have arthritis, which refers to a group of conditions causing painful, stiff and restricted joints. That’s one in six living with the pain, fatigue and disability it can cause. Versus Arthritis are campaigning to ensure every person with arthritis gets the treatment, support and understanding they need to live well.

Deborah Alsina, Chief Executive of Versus Arthritis, said: "For too long, arthritis has not been taken seriously. This can’t go on. People with arthritis cannot continue to live without the right support and care they need to live healthy and happy lives.

“We need the UK Government to commit to tackle NHS backlogs. We need innovation in health services that transforms treatment and care, with dedicated clinical leadership to deliver it. We need additional investment in life-changing research to find the treatments of tomorrow, and we need the right support for those in education or at work to ensure they can thrive today. "

On the 10 October at Westminster, Ken will be calling on the government to commit to take arthritis seriously, for better workplace support, and to ensure every person with arthritis feels heard.