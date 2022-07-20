Still time for Falkirk folk to sign up for Alzheimer Scotland's Memory Walk

Scotland’s Memory Walk takes place on the weekend of September 16 to September 18 and, similar to last year, a fundraising platform has been relaunched to ensure people taking part can feel connected and share their experience as one big community.

The idea behind Scotland’s Memory Walk is simple. It’s Your Walk, Your Way.

That means participants can choose somewhere that has a special meaning for them at a time that suits them over the weekend.And with so many great places to choose from nearby, including Helix Park and the canal path to the Falkirk Wheel, there are plenty of places people can enjoy some wonderful moments together.

There's still time to sign up for the Memory Walk 2022

The distance doesn’t matter, whether it’s 1km, 5km or 500km. It might even be a lap of the garden.

Although it is free of charge to take part, everyone who dies is encouraged to raise as much as money as they can for the cause.

Participants will have the option to create a team with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page.

Every penny raised as a result of Scotland’s Memory Walk will go directly towards the support Alzheimer Scotland offers across Scotland, including their 24-hour Freephone Dementia Helpline on 0808 808 3000.

Donna Paterson, dementia advisor, said: “We depend on fundraised money to run our range of innovative and personalised support services and Scotland’s Memory

Walk is one of the biggest fundraising events we have.

“But it’s not just about the fundraising. Scotland's Memory Walk brings communities together, children, adults and older adults. Many participants have something in

common – they are walking for someone they care about, a person living with dementia, a carer or in memory of a loved one.

“We hope Scotland’s Memory Walk gives people the chance to honour their loved ones and feel connected to the dementia community across the country. It doesn’t

matter where you are, or your ability, you can take part and help us to fulfil our mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”