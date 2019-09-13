Stenhousemuir ex-cop says ‘thanks a million’ for Three Peaks success

Nine cops who tackled the gruelling Three Peaks challenge to honour a popular former colleague have raised more than £6,000 for a cancer care charity.

Stenhousemuir man Cameron (Cammy) Shanks, a former police dog handler with 40 years’ experience in the force, is suffering from terminal cancer.

But has used his illness to urge support for Maggie’s centres in Forth Valley.

Now he has passed on his thanks to everyone who helped the nine local police volunteers collect more than £6,000 from their epic conquest of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in just 24 hours.

The cops more than doubled their original target sum.

Despite his own problems he was delighted to be present to hand over a giant cheque to Maggie’s staff, and the policemen who gave their all to support the charity have also thanked the many local people who backed their effort.

In a tweet message the officers said: “Cammy, Maggie’s staff and ourselves would like to thank everyone who donated to this amazing charity & their kind words of support”.

Cammy, married to to Claire, has four grown up children, and a recently-born a new grandchild.

At the time his former colleagues launched their fundraising bid he said: “I have turned to Maggie’s for the help and support that I need, and I have to say, words do not describe how much their support helps to both me and my family”.

A spokesman for the Three Peaks squad conceded the triple climb was a tough challenge, but added “It is nothing compared to the challenge that Cammy and his family, and others with cancer diagnosis, face.”