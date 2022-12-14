Stenhousemuir charity secures £2000 to help fund vital new medical equipment for children's hospital

The money will go towards purchasing an Accuvein machine for the paediatric renal ward at the children’s hospital, which helps identify veins when taking blood to minimise the stress and pain associated with the process for small children and babies.

The Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation granted Kidney Kids Scotland the cash after it was being nominated by colleagues at the Alloa branch of the building society.

Kidney Kids Scotland, based in Merrow House, Church Street, Stenhousemuir, helps children all over the country who suffer from renal and urology illness, providing those impacted with treatment as close to home as possible, as well as financial assistance for families during challenging times, and new equipment for hospitals.

Karen McFarlane, manager at Kidney Kids Scotland, said: “We are very grateful to everyone at Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, and the branch, for their support.

"This donation will have such a positive impact on so many young children throughout Scotland. Donations like this enable Kidney Kids Scotland to continue our essential work.”

Claire McIntosh, customer consultant at the society’s Alloa branch, nominated the charity for support.

She said: “Kidney Kids Scotland is a fantastic charity for babies, children and young people across the country and I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure them some money to go towards a piece of important new equipment.

"The work they do for families in our local communities is invaluable to many so I’m glad we were able to help in some way.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme, where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

In 2021, the Charitable Foundation donated £295,000 to 209 registered charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK, and since making its first donation in 1999 the Foundation has donated more than £9million to communities where the Society’s staff and members live and work.