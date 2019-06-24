Stenhousemuir cancer battler raises £10,850 for Maggie’s Forth Valley

A man diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer has raised more than £10,000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Cammy Shanks, with support from wife Claire, organised a charity night at the Beancross Restaurant and Hotel earlier this month which drew in a stream of donations via a raffle and auction.

Around 280 guests turned out to show their support for Stenhousemuir man Cammy, with the Shanks family deciding to use part of the final £10,850 total to ‘pay for a day’ at the cancer support service.

Cammy said: “Having been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, both my family and I were totally devastated.

“We have learned to be very strong for each other, however when times get tough, we have turned to Maggie’s Centre Forth Valley, and the support we have had has been second to none.

“Having done discos in this area for many years, I wanted to give something back, and supported by my family, we arranged a charity night.

“To our amazement we sold out the event in one day and made an amazing amount of money for Maggie’s.”

On average, it costs £2400 a day for Maggie’s Forth Valley to provide free practical and emotional support that really makes a difference to people living with cancer in the area.

The centre offers a way of living well with cancer which includes making sure that people with cancer, as well as their family and friends, are really listened to, and are offered tailored, individual support, group support and practical advice by qualified professionals.

Yvonne McIntosh, centre head at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “We are so grateful that Cammy and Claire Shanks are paying for a day at Maggie’s Forth Valley.

“Maggie’s Forth Valley relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of support for people living with cancer and to be able to offer that support to everyone who needs it.”

To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley, call 01324 868078 or email forthvalleyfundraising@maggiescentres.org.