Offiically closed in August, there have been growing concerns since the building was first mothballed during the Covid pandemic that the site could be sold off for housing.

However, residents are to be invited to sit down with health chiefs to discuss what they want to see on the site, as they insisted they wanted to use it to “support local health and social care needs”.

At this month’s Integration Joint Board meeting, Alison White, Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer, confirmed a preliminary meeting will be held in February involving the community and recently appointed IJB chair, local Labour councillor Tom Conn.

In her report to the Board, Alison said: “The Anchor board has been working on a process which allows them to engage with communities once a property has been declared surplus to current requirements.

“This is to ensure community benefit is tied into the future use of sites. The group is now in a position to invite a small group of key local individuals from the Linlithgow area to explore what the next steps may be and how NHS Lothian, in its role as an anchor institute, can best make use of the asset to support local health and social care needs. An initial meeting of this group will be held within the next month.”

Mrs White added the meetings would explore what the future for St Michael’s “would look like in the local community but initial indications are it will be quite positive”.

The IJB agreed last August to close St Michael’s, as well as Tippethill Hospital in Armadale, and create one new purpose-built centre in Livingston.

That decision committed the NHS Anchor Board to work with the town of Linlithgow to find a suitable community use for the hospital.

Senior health officials promised ongoing discussions with locals.

A promise that a future for the site would be discussed between NHS Lothian and the community appeared to clinch support after councillors voted to stall a decision last June.

St Michael’s was shuttered in 2020 at the height of Covid; prior to that, it provided vital care services for the elderly as a short term stay unit before people returned home or found a permanent care placement. It also provided end of life care.

Lib Dem Councillor Sally Pattle said: “I welcome the fact that the IJB is finally moving proactively to discuss the future of St Michael’s Hospital. Everyone is realistic about the potential future uses of the site but it is paramount that the IJB and Anchor Board members take any action in conjunction with the community of Linlithgow that St Michael’s Hospital has served for over a century.

“We desperately need more community healthcare facilities, particularly in the Linlithgow and Winchburgh part of the county.”

At the August meeting the board heard of the sadness and frustration that local campaigners felt at the decision to close the hospital.

Councillor Conn also told that meeting that a discussion on the future for St Michael’s with the NHS Anchor Board was the time to “once and for all” establish ownership.