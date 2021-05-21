Special meeting to study plans for Grangemouth cancer treatment factory with 160 staff

Like all other council meetings, it will be online and livestreamed to members of the public.

The pre-determination hearing will give councillors background to Piramal Pharma's application to build a new factory and office, which will have 160 staff.

The company, which specialises in treatments for cancers and other life-limiting conditions, has bases in the USA and the UK and has worked in Grangemouth since 2004.

Plans to manufacture cutting edge cancer treatments in Grangemouth will be the focus of special meeting of Falkirk Council next Wednesday.

It now wishes to expand its local operation, with a development that will manufacture Antibody Drug Conjugation.

It is applying to build a class 5 facility with class 4 office on two plots in Earls Gate Park, Beancross Road.

The three-storey building will have four manufacturing suites, laboratory support, warehousing and office accommodation - a gross floorspace of 13,153 sqm.

The proposed development would operate 24 hours a day, Monday to Thursday, with a 6.30pm finish on Fridays.

Previously, two online consultation events were held in October and November last year, which allowed members of the public to view theproposals and provide feedback to the design team.

Comments were received in relation to air quality and odour, traffic, employment, ecology, construction noise and vibration.

The pre-determination hearing is a chance for councillors to hear from the applicant as well as any objectors.

They can ask questions but are not allowed to give their opinion until it comes to a full council meeting.

The hearing is on Wednesday at 6 pm – watch on YouTube.

