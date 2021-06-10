Significant number of young Scots feel mental health issues are dismissed by adults, study finds

A survey of 1000 young Scots found two thirds (66 per cent) – the figure for the Central Belt is 68 per cent – believe their feelings aren’t taken seriously enough.

Commissioned by See Me, Scotland’s national programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, it revealed 72 per cent of Scotland’s young people have struggled mentally.

More than half (51 per cent nationally) agreed they wouldn’t tell someone if they were having difficulties with how they were feeling (46 per cent in Central Scotland).

More than a third of Young Scots in the Central Belt feel their mental health issues are dismissed by adults, a survey has found. Picture: John Devlin.

The survey asked 1000 16 to 24-year-olds for their views on mental health ahead of the relaunch of FeelsFM, the world’s first emoji-powered jukebox.

FeelsFM is designed to help young people express their feelings, use music as a positive coping strategy and find new ways to talk about mental health.

Since its launch, more than 5000 young people have shared their views.

The web platform has been redesigned with a new layout, games, emojis and playlists and new questions to help gain a better understanding of what needs to change.

This time the platform is focusing on the impact of adults and families, with 67 per cent of young people nationwide (73 per cent in Central Scotland) agreeing that families can be dismissive when a young person says they’re struggling with their mental health.

The research also found that just under four in ten young people (39 per cent) think teachers take them seriously when they say they are struggling with mental health.

Visit www.feelsfm.co.uk for more.

