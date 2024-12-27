Sharp rise in flu cases putting strain on NHS - here's how to get vaccinated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sharp rise in the number of flu cases is putting more pressure on health services.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that flu activity continues to rise steeply across the country, including an increase in flu-related GP consultations and hospital admissions.

The figures, published today, show that there has been a 63 per cent increase in laboratory-confirmed cases of flu across all age groups in Scotland in the past week, rising to 2752 cases from 1696 the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People seeing their GP for influenza-like illness are at the highest rate observed since the 2017/18 winter season. Hospital admissions have risen by 65 per cent from 705 last week to 1163 in today’s report.

People are being urged to get the flu vaccination. Pic: Contributed

Health chiefs have stressed vaccination offers the best protection against serious illness from flu, however, in those with underlying health conditions who are under the age of 65 years in Scotland, over two thirds have not yet been vaccinated.

Dr Nicholas Phin, director of public health science at PHS, said: “Although we always expect to see increases in flu in winter, currently we are seeing particularly high levels of the virus circulating. This is a concern, as flu can lead to severe illness, hospitalisation, and even death, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children, and those with underlying health conditions.

“Vaccination is one of the best tools we have in protecting against serious illness from flu. If you’re eligible for a flu, or Covid-19 vaccine, it’s not too late to take up the offer and get protected. Please check with your local health board for details on how to arrange this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During this time of increased socialising, we urge everyone to take preventive measures to reduce flu, and other respiratory infections, being spread to others. If you have symptoms of flu or have a fever, you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people, especially people in hospital or those who are vulnerable to severe infections.

“We can all help prevent infections, like flu, from spreading by maintaining proper hand and respiratory hygiene. This includes covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disposing of tissues responsibly, and promptly washing your hands afterwards.

“A&E services are exceptionally busy, so we encourage everyone to think carefully before attending if you have flu-like symptoms.

"If your condition it is not life threatening, you should visit nhsinform.scot first to get trusted advice quickly. For further support, call your GP or NHS 24 on 111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaccination drop-in sessions for those eligible and 18-plus are taking place at Falkirk Community Hospital tomorrow (Saturday), December 28; Monday and Tuesday, December 30 and 31; and Friday and Saturday, January 3 and 4, all between 8.30am and 3.30pm. They are also at Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre and Stirling Health & Care Village at the same dates and times.

Further information is available on the NHS Forth Valley website.