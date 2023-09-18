Watch more videos on Shots!

Jointly heralded by Sepsis Research FEAT, the UK’s leading sepsis research charity, and the James Lind Alliance (JLA), it is being billed as a a once-in-a-generation chance to direct the future of sepsis research.

Sepsis takes the lives of around five people every hour in the UK. It occurs when the body’s response to an infection spirals rapidly out of control, injuring its own tissues and organs which can result in multiple organ failure and death.

The results of the survey, which was launched on World Sepsis Day, September 13, will be used to determine the top 10 priorities for sepsis research over the next decade.

Colin Graham hopes people will take time to complete the survey.

These in turn will be used to inform future initiatives and funding from Sepsis Research FEAT, including areas of research, policy changes or educational initiatives that can be implemented to improve patient outcomes.

The survey is available at www.sepsisresearch.org.uk and will be emailed out to those on the Sepsis Research FEAT database.

Colin Graham, the charity's chief operating officer, said: “Sepsis is the number one cause of preventable death in the world and often has life-changing consequences for survivors.

“Our purposes as a charity are to raise funds for research into sepsis and to raise awareness of this brutal and often life-threatening condition. Sepsis Awareness Month helps us do that by educating more people about the symptoms of sepsis so they can recognise them quickly and act fast to get treatment.

Sepsis Research FEAT, the UK’s leading research charity, wants readers to share their experiences. Pic: Contributed

“This year, Sepsis Awareness Month is more important than ever as the survey findings will present an unrivalled opportunity for us to chart the course of sepsis research over the next 10 years and ultimately help to save more lives.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity for those who have been affected by sepsis to make their voices heard and to contribute to the direction of sepsis research for the future."

Dr Bronwen Connolly from Queen’s University Belfast is one of three clinical co-leads for the project.

She said: “Sepsis is a devastating condition with widespread consequences for patients and their families. This study is incredibly important because there are still so many unanswered questions about sepsis for clinicians and researchers.

“With limited research funding available, it’s simply not possible to research every topic within the sepsis spectrum, so having these survey results to direct our focus for the next 10 years will ensure we are prioritising what is most important to those whose lives have been affected.”

Sepsis Research FEAT is the only UK charity dedicated to supporting research to identify treatments, while also working to raise awareness, and this year marks its tenth anniversary.

It was founded by Craig Stobo in memory of his wife, Bo’ness GP Dr Fiona Agnew, and their unborn daughter, Isla, who died from sepsis in August 2012.

Craig founded the Fiona Elizabeth Agnew Trust (FEAT) in May 2013 in a bid to raise awareness.

It has since secured a public information campaign with the Scottish Government to ensure people know the five key symptoms – confusion, not passing as much urine as normal, a very high or low temperature, uncontrolled shivering and cold or blotchy arms and legs.