Search is on to find new chairman for NHS Forth Valley

The challenging and rewarding role of chairman of the local health board is up for grabs and the successful candidate can coin in £31,000 a year, working three days a week to help shape the future of health in the area.

Outgoing NHS Forth Valley chairman Alex Linkston, said the board is looking for people with a wide range of skills and backgrounds which do not necessarily have to be health-related.

He added: “We are inviting applications from people from all walks of life who should be sensitive to the diverse needs of the local population and the health and care services which affect them.

“The NHS is one of the most valued organisations in the country and being able to help shape its future and provide assurance it is working effectively and in the best interests of local people, is hugely worthwhile.

“We are a forward-thinking and innovative Health Board and we are keen to encourage those who may not have thought about this type of role in the past to consider joining us.”

Whoever is lucky enough to land the job will take over during an exciting time for NHS Forth Valley, which provides a wide range of health services and support for more than 306,000 people living in the Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire council areas and stretches from Killin and Tyndrum in the North, Strathblane in the West and as far south as Bo’ness.

The development of tele-health is high on the agenda, as are plans to expand capacity at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and increase the range of services available at local GP practices across the Health Board area.

Work is also underway to drive forward the integration of a wide range of health and social care services with council and community partners.

Applications are sought from people who are able to commit to three days per week for which they will receive remuneration of £31,149 per annum.

Visit www.appointed-for-scotland.org for an application pack.

Closing date for applications is Wednesday, December 4.