Scottish woman who thought she had burst appendix gave birth in hospital 40 minutes later

The young mother thought she was suffering from a burst appendix

A woman who thought she had a burst appendix was shocked when she found out she was pregnant - and gave birth 40 minutes later.

Anna Jackson, 22, from Stirling, started getting a pain in her abdomen, but put it down to period cramps. But when the pain started "gearing up" she feared she had a burst appendix and rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with her partner Euan Smith, 22.

Baby Talia and father Euan.

Doctors noticed "swelling" on her abdomen and asked her to take a pregnancy test. But Mrs Jackson said she was still "clueless" when they said it was positive.

She asked if they could do anything, but was told she was in labour and was promptly taken to the labour ward.

Mrs Jackson gave birth to her daughter, Talia Smith, at 3.53am and weighing 7lbs on March 22 last year - just 40 minutes after finding out she was pregnant.

Parents Euan and Anna with their daughter Talia.

The mother said it felt like an "episode of Grey's Anatomy" for two or three weeks before reality hit.

But both Talia, now ten months old, and Mrs Jackson are happy and healthy and are settling into family life.

Mrs Jackson, who was working for a live music venue, said: "I didn't have any symptoms at all. I thought maybe I had an appendicitis and it had burst.

"They think she was pressed right up against my spine. I think she was straight up and down and hidden. I was sitting there in shock.

"I kept repeating 'OMG'. It took two to three weeks to come to reality. It felt like an episode of Grey's Anatomy."

Mrs Jackson had no symptoms leading up to the birth. She said: "I had quite bad acid reflux and if I ate, I got really bloated.

Euan Smith, 22 and Anna Jackson, 22.

"But I'm lactose intolerant, so I thought I was eating too much dairy. It would go back down, so I thought it was nothing. It was actually her moving around."

Mrs Jackson was living her life as normal - going to Amsterdam partying, drinking and eating all the foods doctors warn against - as she had no idea she was expecting.

She had not had any periods for the past few years due to her birth control. Mrs Jackson said: "The hormonal changes I put down to it being my period for the month."

But on March 21 last year, Mrs Jackson woke up in the early hours of the morning in pain.

She went to work in Glasgow that day - and it wasn't until towards the end of her shift the pain got worse.

Mrs Jackson still drove herself home and woke her partner up when she got there, doubled over in pain.

They arrived at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.30am and were seen around 3am - thinking it was a burst appendicitis or kidney stones.

Mrs Jackson said: "They kept making jokes about being pregnant. I said 'don't be so silly'. All of a sudden I started waddling.

"They were doing all the tests. I had a little bit of a bump - I thought I was bloated. It wasn't really bump shaped. It was high up.”

"They asked if I'd had the swelling on my abdomen for long. It had only been two weeks at most."

Mrs Jackson was asked to do a chemical pregnancy test and it came back as positive. She said: "I was sat there clueless.”

Baby Talia.

The young mother was in shock as she was taken to the accident-and-emergency ward and told she was fully dilated.

She was then taken up to the labour ward and had given birth to her baby just 40 minutes later.

"It was really traumatic,” she said. "I didn't have time to think. This baby is coming whether you like it or not.

"She was totally healthy. There was nothing wrong with her."