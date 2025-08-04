Scottish Half Marathon for CWAS

I am taking part in the Scottish Half Marathon for Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS).

This will mean a lot to me to complete the Scottish Half Marathon as I am also runnimg with my daughter Hayley for her first ever half marathon. With arthritis in my left hip and right ankle I will feel every step but knowing I am raising funds and awareness for such a great cause will keep me going.

I want to raise funds and awareness for CWAS as this is a free service providing trishaw rides throughout Scotland. After retiring late last year, I wanted to stay active and give something back to the community, so I became a CWAS Trushaw Pilot. CWAS is a free service and does this for anyone of any age dealing with mobility challenges or living in loneliness or isolation, and especially the elderly.

I attend to a local care home in Falkirk to take residents out for a wee ride and share life stories and a laugh and get to see the enjoyment on their face. With pioneering green-energy Trishaws, which it introduced into the country, CWAS provides free-of-charge rides in almost every part of Scotland, from the Borders to our outer islands. Through more than 80 Chapters (branches) around the country, it provides more than 1,250 of these rides every week.

The end of another training run.

I have set a goal of just £100 for this fundraising however am hoping to smash this goal with more funds raised.