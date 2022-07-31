The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Scottish GP patient survey 2022: The 12 worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Falkirk district

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

By Jill Buchanan
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 7:00 am

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Falkirk district.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67 per cent said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12 per cent on the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24 per cent.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Falkirk district, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

1. Wallace Medical Centre

At Wallace Medical Practice in Thornhill Road, Falkirk, 40.2 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 36.6 per cent as negative

2. Bo'ness Medical Practice

At Bo'ness Medical Practice in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth, 41.4 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 38.8 per cent as negative

3. Graeme Medical Centre

At Graeme Medical Centre in Western Avenue, Falkirk, 42 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 34 per cent as negative.

4. Bonnybank Medical Practice

At Bonnybank Medical Practice in Larbert Road, Bonnybridge, 45.9 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 20.5 per cent as negative.

