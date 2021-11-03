Scottish Government's new guidance for NHS Forth Valley A&E teams

The guidance has been developed in response to a request from NHS Boards to support their hospitals to safely refer people to the most appropriate place for treatment, if they do not need emergency care.

Now the level of people self-referring to hospital emergency departments is quickly returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, hospitals are seeing more patients whose needs can be better met closer to home by local pharmacies or GP practices.

The Scottish Government has issued guidance for NHS Forth Valley A&E teams

The new guidance draws on established good practice in NHS Tayside and NHS Grampian to inform a Scotland-wide approach developed in partnership with NHS Boards, Health and Social Care Partnerships, Primary Care services and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM).

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “As part of the NHS Recovery Plan we have invested £27 million towards the Redesign of Urgent Care to ensure people receive the right care, at the right place.

"This guidance will form part of this work and will help our healthcare staff safely signpost people to care more appropriate to the their need in the right place and at the right time for their condition.

“By adopting a consistent approach across Scotland, we can reduce delays in assessment and treatment, prevent overcrowding in emergency departments and ultimately release doctors to deliver emergency care to those who really need it.”

