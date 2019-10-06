Scotmid cash will help Strathcarron nurses working in patients’ homes

Strathcarron Hospice has been awarded £15,000 from Scotmid’s Community Connect scheme, after shoppers voted for their favourite good cause.

The funds will be used to purchase new laptops, so that clinical nurse specialists can access and update patient information in real time when caring for people in their own homes.

Strathcarron Hospice Trust Fundraiser Lee Deane said: “This generous support will be used to buy nine new laptops for our Community Clinical Nurse Specialists.

“This vital team of nurses visits people in their homes once they have received a life limiting diagnosis.

“They listen to people’s concerns and answer questions about their conditions.

“They will also arrange for any equipment or medications to help make people more comfortable”.

She added: “During this meeting they cover many topics that may not have been discussed in other meetings with healthcare professionals, like what is important, what goals people might have and what they can expect to happen next.

“These new laptops will help the Nurses have improved access to patient records, action any agreed next steps (changes to medication, getting safety equipment installed), make referrals to other support services, arrange other specialist appointments or a visit from family support.

“The updated equipment will make this work must faster and more efficient; making a huge difference to the people that we support and our nursing staff.

Since the initiative was launched in 2017 Scotmid and has awarded over £300,000 to help support charities, community projects and good cause groups across Scotland.

Scotmid president Harry Cairney said: “This was our fourth Community Connect awards in Scotmid’s west region and once again the vote was close, so thanks to all our members who helped to determine the outcome.

“Our core purpose is to serve our local communities and improve people’s everyday lives and Community Connect goes towards enabling us to achieve those goals.

In our picture are, from left, Scotmid president Harry Cairney, Strathcarron Hospice Trust fundraiser Lee Deane, Strathcarron Hospice CEO Irene McKie and Scotmid secretary John Dalley.