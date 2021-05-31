Salmonella melons warning to Falkirk shoppers
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an urgent warning to consumers about melons which may contain traces of salmonella.
According to the FSA there have been some recent salmonella cases of illness in the UK with the possible source thought to be melons – specifically whole honeydew, cantaloupe and galia melon varieties originating from Costa Rica, Honduras or Brazil which have been bought on or before May 28, 2021.
An FSA spokesperson said: “We are aware a large number of UK retailers may have stocked the affected melons, which have now been removed from sale.
"Consumers may be able to identify the country of origin from a sticker on the fruit. If consumers are not sure about the country of origin of their galia, cantaloupe or honeydew melon, they are advised to dispose of the fruit as a precaution.
"It is important consumers wash their hands and any surfaces that have been in contact with the melons thoroughly. This will help avoid the risk of cross contamination and the risk of illness.
“Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves and include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever. However, symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospitalisation, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.
"Anybody with concerns they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or out of hours service.”
The FSA is now working with various health protection and food safety organisations, including Food Standards Scotland as investigations into the source of the salmonella continue.