Retiring Polmont GP’s surgery to merge with Braesview Medical Group

Changes are afoot at a Falkirk district practice run by a long-serving and “popular” doctor who is preparing for retirement.

Dr Stephen Brown will officially step down as a general practitioner when he hands over the reins of his Polmont surgery to Braesview Medical Group on July 1 as part of a merger.

The four practices, at Meadowbank Health Centre in the village’s Salmon Inn Road, will then become three, to be overseen by six GPs and serve 10,000 patients.

As part of the agreement, staff from Dr Brown’s practice will amalgamate with Braesview Medical Group employees, while all of his patients who live within the health centre’s catchment area will automatically be registered with Braesview as of next month.

The new practice will boast two practice nurses, two nurse practitioners and an expanded district nurse team. It will also offer an on-site physiotherapist and a mental health nurse, with patients able to refer themselves for 30-minute appointments to the latter.

Dr Graham White, who has been with Braesview Medical Group since 1991, said: “Dr Brown seems to have been a popular GP amongst his patients and is well regarded.

“We decided to merge about three or four months ago.

“We’ve been trying out different ideas to try and improve patient satisfaction and one of the things we’re offering now is 15-minute appointments.”

Dr Susan Quinn, also of Braesview, added: “It’s an opportunity for us to expand and we’re looking forward to it.”