Residents can have their say on Falkirk's new local health and social care services strategy

The document, published by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, is being shared with staff, partner organisations, and local communities to gather feedback before it is finalised this spring.

This final step follows a major engagement programme undertaken by the partnership over the last year, which saw a range of consultations and face-to-face engagement sessions with community groups, third sector organisations, and partners.

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership is made up of staff working in Falkirk Council and NHS Forth Valley, along with partners in the third and independent sectors.

The plan outlines the current and future local challenges facing the partnership and how health and social care services can be planned to better meet the needs of the local population.

Guided by views and feedback from across the local community so far, the draft strategy proposes that over the next three years the partnership focuses on strengthening community-based services, ensuring people can access the right care at the right time, early intervention and prevention, supporting carers in their caring role, developing a sustainable workforce, exploring and implementing new technology to improve support and services and continuing to improve its communication approach and public engagement activity.

Patricia Cassidy, chief officer of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We want to hear from people within the Falkirk area to ensure our next Strategic Plan and priorities properly reflect the views of our communities.

"By taking part, you will ensure future health and social care services will meet the diverse needs of our local communities.”

The consultation survey is open for people to view until February 24 and allows local people and groups to “sense check” the strategy against feedback gathered over the last year.

The plan will then be finalised and presented to Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board for approval at its next meeting on March 31 so it will be ready for implementation in the next financial year.

