Report shows tragic impact of COVID-19 on Falkirk area care homes

In the Falkirk Council area, for the period March 2020 and March 2021, there were 100 COVID-19-related deaths in 21 care homes for the elderly and older people throughout the area.

The most deaths – 72 – occurred between March and June, 2020.

There were five deaths between July to September and then 21 deaths between October and December 2020.

The Care Inspectorate has published figures which show the devastating impact COVID-19 had on care homes in the Falkirk area

This year, between January and March, two people in care homes died as a result of COVID-19.

Remembering the following statistics are more than just numbers on a page or a screen, but people who were loved by their families and friends, here are the figures for Falkirk area care homes – which are listed in alphabetical order.

Airthrey Care had 9 COVID-19 deaths, 15 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 19 deaths from 52 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 17.3

Bankview Care Home had no COVID-19 deaths and 19 deaths relating to other causes from 65 residents

Burleystone had 3 COVID-19 deaths, 24 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 27 deaths from 60 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 5.0

Burnbrae had 3 COVID-19 deaths, 10 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 13 deaths from 28 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 10.7

Caledonian Court Care Home had 20 COVID-19 deaths, 24 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 44 deaths from 72 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 27.8

Cunningham House had no COVID-19 deaths and 6 deaths relating to other causes from 20 residents

Glenbervie Care Home had 2 COVID-19 deaths, 16 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 18 deaths from 59 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 3.4

Grahamston House had no COVID-19 deaths and 16 deaths relating to other causes from 36 residents

Ivybank House Nursing Home had 4 COVID-19 deaths, 14 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 18 deaths from 42 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 9.5

Kinnaird Manor Care Home had 18 COVID-19 deaths, 16 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 34 deaths from 57 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of

31.6

Newcarron Court Nursing Home had 27 COVID-19 deaths, 31 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 58 deaths from 116 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 23.3

St Margaret’s Home had 1 COVID-19 death, 13 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 14 deaths from 36 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 2.8

Summerdale had no COVID-19 deaths and 3 deaths relating to other causes from 23 residents

Summerdale House had 4 COVID-19 deaths, 1 death relating to other causes for a total of 5 deaths from 30 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 13.3

The Haining Nursing Home had no COVID-19 deaths and 13 deaths relating to other causes from 34 residents.

Thorntree Mews had 1 COVID-19 death, 18 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 19 deaths from 40 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 2.5

Wallside Grange Care Home had 2 COVID-19 deaths, 17 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 19 deaths from 30 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 6.7

Wheatlands had 2 COVID-19 deaths, 20 deaths relating to other causes for a total of 22 deaths from 60 residents giving a COVID-19 death rate of 3.3

A Care Inspectorate spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware of the potential distress and possible harm publication of some information may cause. Therefore, it is very important data relating to deaths is considered in context to have a fuller understanding of the impact of the virus in care settings.

“We know from our inspections and our experience of the pandemic that the relationship between the quality of care experienced by people in care homes, and the impact of COVID-19 is complex.

“We know any care service can be affected by COVID-19 and residents of care homes were tragically particularly vulnerable to the virus. We also know the quality of care experienced by residents did not necessarily provide an indicator of the risks in relation to the virus.

“Our findings relating to care homes indicate there may be relationships between a high number of deaths related to COVID-19 and size of service and geographical location, including urban or rural settings.

“We continue to undertake analysis to help us better understand what we can learn from these findings to support quality improvement within the care sector."

All care homes operating in Scotland must register with the Care Inspectorate.

As of March 31, 2021, there were 1069 registered care homes providing over 40,600 places across Scotland.

The register of care homes is dynamic, with care homes registering and cancelling over time – in total there were 1136 care homes operating at some point during

2020/21.

Over the year to March 31, 67 care homes cancelled their registrations and 53 care homes registered, giving a net reduction of 14 care homes and 383 places.