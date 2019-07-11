Registration opens for Strathcarron Hospice 10k Race and Family Fun Run

Organisers of a race held to support the work of a palliative and end-of-life care service hope this year’s event will be bigger than ever before.

Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to dig out their trainers and sign up for the annual Strathcarron Hospice 10k Race and 2.5k Family Fun Run.

The 2019 fundraiser will take place in the scenic surroundings of the University of Stirling on Sunday, October 6.

This year marks the first time the event has had an official sponsor, with Larbert street lighting and surfacing firm Lightways lending its name.

The professionally timed, 10K multi-terrain race will be open to amateur and experienced participants aged 15 and above, whilst the Family Fun Run offers flat terrain and an opportunity for everyone to get involved, from children to grandparents and even four-legged friends.

In a bid to entice more people to don their running gear, the Fankerton-based hospice is offering a range of prizes for the fastest runners, biggest fundraisers and best fancy dress, thanks to the support of prize sponsors, the Ogilvie Group and Life Fit Wellness.

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser at Strathcarron, said: “This year our 10k Race is set to be even bigger and better than in previous years thanks to the generous support of our headline sponsor, Lightways of Larbert, and our prize sponsors, Ogilvie Group and Life Fit Wellness.

“Last year, more than 700 people participated and this year we want to welcome even more to join in so that our team can continue providing the best possible care, love and support to local people at the most difficult of times.”

Helena Swieczek, director of Lightways, said the company was happy to lend its support to the event.

She explained: “As a local company, with many of our employees from the Falkirk and North Lanarkshire areas, Strathcarron holds a place close to many of our hearts.

“We understand the costs involved in running this amazing facility, with much of that coming solely from fundraising, and we are honoured to be able help and support the hospice in any way we can.”

The fun will begin at 11am on October 6 and run until 2pm.

To find out more information about route maps and prize, or to register places, visit strathcarronhospice.net/10k-2019.