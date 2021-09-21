Recovery Olympics held in Forth Valley to help those with substance misuse issues
People with lived experience of substance misuse problems gathered for an annual Recovery Olympics event in Forth Valley.
The sports day-style ceremony was held on September 10 by Forth Valley Recovery Community (FVRC) at the Mayfield Centre, Stirling.
Activities included three-legged, wheelbarrow, egg and spoon, sprint and relay races, as well as a tug of war finale.
Established by FVRC, in partnership with Active Stirling, the event takes place each year to mark and celebrate recovery.
The Recovery Olympics normally involves communities from across Scotland, alongside associated support services.
Due to Covid, this year’s gathering was done on a smaller scale and saw Forth Valley and North Lanarkshire Recovery Communities go head-to-head.
Tom Gebbie, Active Stirling community activation officer, said: “After so long spent on furlough and returning on a limited basis, it was brilliant to reconnect with Forth Valley Recovery Community and see people active again through such an important event.”
For more information, visit http://asc.me.uk/our-services/substance-misuse-recovery-development/.