NHS Forth Valley is taking part in a Scotland-wide project called Realistic Medicine encouraging people to ask a few simple questions when attending local healthcare appointments.

Dr Helen McPherson, consultant paediatrician and NHS Forth Valley clinical lead for Realistic explained: “Attending an appointment at your local GP practice, hospital or healthcare centre can be a stressful experience. Many people will feel anxious or worried about what might happen, or what they might be told.

“Even before you arrive, there are lots of things to think about – making or receiving an appointment, working out where to go and when, figuring out how to get there, perhaps taking time off work or arranging childcare. On the day itself parking might be tricky, or you might find yourself having to wait a bit longer than expected. Then, when you are seen, there are many things to talk about and remember. Even if the appointment is a positive experience, we understand that it can still be stressful.

Patients are being urged to plan ahead before healthcare appointments

“Realistic Medicine is a national initiative, led by the Scottish Government, which aims to put you at the centre of decisions about your care and treatment. We understand that what works best for one person, might not be best for another. All NHS Boards in Scotland are working together to deliver Realistic Medicine and locally we are working hard to deliver care which meets the needs of individual patients across Falkirk and the wider Forth Valley area.”

Realistic Medicine aims to support shared decisions about your treatment or care and to help achieve this, you are encouraged to ask the following four questions (BRAN for short) at your healthcare appointment.

B – What are the Benefits of this treatment?

R – What are any Risks of this treatment?

A – What are the Alternatives to this treatment?

N – What happens if I do Nothing?

Helen added: “We understand that there can be a lot to remember at an appointment. If it helps, you can bring a family member or friend with you, or you might want to discuss the BRAN questions with them before your appointment.”

To find out more about Realistic Medicine visit here

