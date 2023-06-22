Senior charge nurse Laura McCann was named the winner of the learning disability nursing award at last night’s ceremony in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. While nursing assistant Janet Wilson was named the Nursing Support Worker of the Year

Described by her team, in the nicest possible way, as “infectious”, Laura works with the Falkirk Learning Disability Team. Her nomination centred around a work programme she leads to support people with a learning disability to develop healthy relationships – an ability she says her patients have often been denied, and is currently working to help those who have been exposed to gender-based violence.

Praising Laura for her award win, Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director said: “Learning disability nurses are vital in ensuring people with learning disabilities maintain their health and wellbeing, and are able to live their lives as fully and independently as possible. Laura has gone above and beyond to reduce health inequalities and her success is well deserved”.

NHS Forth Valley Laura McCann took a top award at the RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards. Pic: Contributed

Colleagues have described Janet as a “dedicated and professional nursing support worker” who for the last 20 years has worked in the learning disability service at Loch View in Larbert, and her senior charge nurse says she is an integral part of the service – leading the way with care and compassion. Always advocating for those under her care, Janet strives to ensure they are recognised as people and not medical or physical conditions.

NHS Forth Valley had eight local staff, students and teams selected as finalists in six of the 12 categories in the inaugural awards. Alison O’Neill as highly commended in the Nursing Support Worker of the Year category whcih Janet won; and Hazel Sommerville and Jennie Young were runners-up in the Inspiring Excellence: Nursing Innovation and Research category/

Both Linda McAuslan for the Leadership Award and Unit 5 Falkirk Community Hospital in the Nursing Team of the Year Award were also runners-up while Georgie McLachlan was a finalist in the Nursing Student of the Year