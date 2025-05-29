Radical plan to free up elderly patient beds at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A radical plan to free up a 32-bed ward in Forth Valley Royal Hospital that is mostly used for patients who no longer need to be in hospital has been given the green light by the health board.

The “test of change” will see at least 32 people in ward A11 of Forth Valley Royal Hospital being discharged to the community, with Falkirk’s Health & Social Care Partnership (HSCP) organising care and support in a way that will be “more appropriate to their needs”.

Many of the delays in discharge are caused by the lack of available care home places or care at home packages, so the project will see NHS Forth Valley transferring just over £2 million to Falkirk’s HSCP, which is taking the lead to provide follow up assessment and care.

Gail Woodcock, chief officer of Falkirk HSCP, told the members of NHS Forth Valley’s board that the proposal was “fundamentally about the right care at the right time in the right place”.

Delayed discharges due to lack of care home places and care packages is a major issue. Pic: Contributed

Starting in June, the board agreed that the pilot will run until next March

Ward A11 has been occupied for a number of years due to the continued high demand and currently has 37 patients, many of whom meet the criteria for discharge.

In recent years, the hospital has been so over-capacity that it was commonly using five beds in what should have been a four-bed ward – a practice that the Board wants to phase out.

But one of the reasons for the hospital being so busy for so long is the number of people who are medically able to be discharged but can’t be because there are no places in care homes and limited care packages.

Gail Woodcock, FHSCP chief officer. Pic: Contributed

There are many patients experiencing delays in being discharged in the Falkirk area, which is why the local HSCP is working with the NHS on the project.

Over the last year, the Falkirk area alone has seen an average of 55 standard delayed discharges every week, from a peak of 73 delays earlier this month, to a low of 40 in October 2024.

These figures do not take into account more complex, long-term delayed discharges but do include people who are waiting on a place in a care home or for a care package.

The challenging financial position for Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership means that they cannot support people to leave hospital.

Senior managers in both the NHS and health and social care believe this joint project will free up crucial spaces in the acute hospital and ultimately reduce costs.

The report states that the cost of providing an additional 32 suitable community supports during 2025/26 would be approximately £2.027m including initial set up and implementation costs.

The current cost to the NHS of operating Ward A11 is approximately £2.Radica561 million, once medical input is included.

While initially, the project will essentially be ‘cost neutral’, it will help to ‘shift the balance of care’ from the hospital to community-based care, as the population continues to get older.

Not only will this save expensive hospital stays, it is particularly crucial for the elderly and frail people who find themselves staying in hospitals which are not suitable places for longer stays and where their health could actually decline.

The ambition here is providing “the right care, at the right time and in the right place, and reducing the number of people experiencing harms as a result of longer hospital stays”.

The staff representative on the health board, Robert Clark, said that while staff have been involved there are “some reservations” around the plan, particularly as the hospital has been at over-capacity for so long now.

Ms Woodcock said they are keen to work with staff and to hear their questions which could raise issues that haven’t been thought of by the project leaders.

Director of acute services, Gary Fraser, assured members they will “work very hard with staff” to make the process of change as easy as possible.

June has been chosen as a month where demand is traditionally lower but the report says it will still require the entire health care system, including the hospital, working together to make sure the space is available.

Ms Woodcock said: “There will be challenges, because this is about change and change is never easy, but the feedback we are getting is that it’s the right thing to do.

“As we learn, we will take that learning and apply it to improvements. It will be evaluated and if it is successful we will pull together a business case.”

Executive director of nursing, Frances Dodd said the work that had been done to make the project happen was “on the mark”.

She said: “This will require the whole system to work as effectively as it possibly can to deliver this change.

“I think it’s ambitious, I think it’s the right thing to do – it’s gets people to the right place, supporting their care in the right way and it also frees up some capacity, potentially, on the acute side to deal with challenges with the flow of the system.”

She also praised the joint work that had been done to get to this stage, saying: “This paper would never have come to fruition a couple of years ago and this is a shining example of how far we have come as a team and as a board.”