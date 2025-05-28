Radical plan to free up beds for elderly patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Delayed discharges due to lack of care home places and care packages is a major issue. Pic: Contributed

A radical plan to use a 32-bed ward in Forth Valley Royal Hospital for frail patients who no longer need to be in hospital but still require care has been given the green light by the health board.

The “test of change” will see at least 32 people being formally discharged from the hospital to be looked after in ward A11 by staff employed by Falkirk’s Health & Social Care Partnership (HSCP), in a way that will be “more appropriate to their needs”.

Gail Woodcock, chief officer of Falkirk HSCP, told the members of NHS Forth Valley’s board that proposal was “fundamentally about the right care at the right time in the right place”.

Starting in June, the board agreed that the pilot will run until next March and that just over £2 million should be transferred from the NHS to Falkirk HSCP to fund it.

Gail Woodcock, FHSCP chief officer. Pic: Contributed

While A11 is classed as a contingency ward, it has been occupied for a number of years due to the continued high demand and currently has 37 patients, many of whom meet the criteria for discharge.

The hospital has been so over-capacity that it was commonly using five beds in what should have been a four-bed ward – a practice that is only now being phased out.

But one of the reasons for the hospital being so busy for so long is the number of people who are medically able to be discharged but can’t be because there are no places in care homes and limited care packages.

Within the Forth Valley area, delayed discharge is much more prevalent in the Falkirk area, which is why the local HSCP is working with the NHS on the project.

Over the last year, the Falkirk area alone has seen an average of 55 standard delayed discharges every week, from a peak of 73 delays earlier this month, to a low of 40 in October 2024.

These figures do not take into account more complex, long-term delayed discharges but do include people who are waiting on space in a care home or for a care package.

The challenging financial position for Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership means that they cannot support people to leave hospital.

Senior managers in both the NHS and health and social care believe this joint project will free up crucial spaces in the acute hospital, although the report also states that the ward could “quickly be re-purposed”, if the hospital demand was to suddenly increase again.

The senior team believes that, over time, the change will not only reduce costs but also mean support “more people to be in a more appropriate place for their care needs”.

In the short-term, the project is likely to be cost-neutral, rather than a saving, as ward A11’s budget will transfer to the HSCP.

The report states that the cost of providing an additional 32 suitable community supports during 2025/26 would be approximately £2.027 million including initial set up and implementation costs.

The current cost to the NHS of operating Ward A11 is approximately £2,561 million, once medical input is included.

In the longer term, however, it will be vital to “shift the balance of care” from the hospital to community-based care, as the population continues to get older.

It is particularly crucial for the elderly and frail people who find themselves trapped in hospitals that are not suitable places for longer stays and where their health will actually decline.

The ambition here is providing “the right care, at the right time and in the right place, and reducing the number of people experiencing harms as a result of longer hospital stays”.

The staff representative on the health board, Robert Clark, said that while staff have been involved there are “some reservations” around the plan, particularly as the hospital has been at over-capacity for so long.

Ms Woodcock said they are keen to work with staff and to hear their questions which could raise issues that haven’t been thought of by the project leaders.

Director of acute services, Gary Fraser, assured members they will “work very hard with staff” to make the process of change as easy as possible.

The project will mean ensuring ward A11 becomes vacant just two to three weeks in advance, which the report admits will not be an easy task.

June has been chosen as a month where demand is traditionally lower but the report says it will still require the entire health care system, including the hospital, working together to make sure the space is available.

Ms Woodcock said: “There will be challenges, because this is about change and change is never easy, but the feedback we are getting is that it’s the right thing to do.

“As we learn, we will take that learning and apply it to improvements. It will be evaluated and if it is successful we will pull together a business case.”

Executive director of nursing, Frances Dodd said the work that had been done to make the project happen was “on the mark”.

She said: “This will require the whole system to work as effectively as it possibly can to deliver this change.

“I think it’s ambitious, I think it’s the right thing to do – it’s gets people to the right place, supporting their care in the right way and it also frees up some capacity, potentially, on the acute side to deal with challenges with the flow of the system.”

She also praised the joint work that had been done to get to this stage, saying: “This paper would never have come to fruition a couple of years ago and this is a shining example of how far we have come as a team and as a board.”