Queensferry Churches' Care in the Community celebrates 30th year
The event, attended by staff, volunteers, board members, and special guests, was a heartfelt tribute to the organisation’s three decades of dedicated care and support for older people in the communities of South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Newbridge, Kirkliston and Dalmeny.
John Ferguson, Depute Chair of the Board of Trustees, welcomed attendees before introducing Annette Carrie, who spoke on behalf of her late husband and the charity’s founder, Reverend John Carrie.
Annette shared touching memories of Reverend Carrie's passion and commitment to meeting the needs of older residents, highlighting the early discussions he had with former GP, Douglas Stewart—who was also present at the event—about how best to provide support for older people in the community. Dr Stewart spoke about the early days, and the drive to provide services for older people initially in the South Queensferry area.
Annette reflected on the incredible impact Queensferry Care has had since its founding, and how it continues to grow in its mission.
She proudly shared a personal story about their granddaughter, Carrie, who recently completed a student placement with Queensferry Care from Queensferry High School as part of her preparation for her nurse training at Queen Margaret College.
Carrie’s experience with the charity had been so meaningful that she brought a Queensferry Care mug to her interview at Queen Margaret College, explaining how her work with older people had helped build her confidence and shape her future career.
Andrew Burton, Chair of the Board of Trustees, spoke about the exciting future plans for Queensferry Care, affirming the organisation’s ongoing commitment to supporting and connecting people within the community.
A wonderful afternoon tea was catered by Reverend Ann Inglis, Café Manager Lindsey D'onofrio, Norma Falconer and Carol McDivitt from Dalmeny Kirk Café and Connections Café, who ensured that the event, on September 14, was a warm and welcoming occasion for all.
As Queensferry Care looks ahead to its future, the celebratory afternoon served as a reminder of the lasting legacy of Reverend John Carrie’s vision and the profound difference that dedicated care and connection can make in the lives of older people.
For more information on Queensferry Care and their services, please visit www.qccc.org.uk or pop in to The Haven for a chat.
