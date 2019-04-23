Queen’s honour for NHS Forth Valley consultant

An NHS Forth Valley consultant has been recognised for his service to the Army’s Reserve Forces by being appointed Queen’s Honorary Physician.

Dr Roddy Neilson, who has been a Consultant Haematologist at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for almost 16 years, is believed to be the first haematologist to be appointed to this role.

His appointment is in recognition of his work in haematology for the military, along with over 25 years service with the Reserve Forces.

Dr Neilson, who is a Colonel in the Reserve Army Medical Services, was the Commanding Officer of 205 (Scottish) Field Hospital between 2011 and 2014.

He is currently the Military/Medical Liaison Officer to the Scottish Government. He joined the then Territorial Army in the early 1990s when he was a senior registrar.

He said: “Since joining the Reserves I have been on deployed operations in Kosovo, Bosnia, Iraq twice and Afghanistan.

“My role has been as a physician and haematologist supporting clinical services in the front line hospitals. Our aim is to provide the best medical care possible to deployed personnel and the Reserve Forces provide over 50 per cent of that capability.”

He added the health authority had supported his employment in the Reserves over many years.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “We have a number of staff who work in the Reserves or volunteer for a number of medical and charitable organisations and as an employer we try to support this important work.”